Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Shelby County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northridge High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.