Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Saint Clair County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Moody High School at Gardendale High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Moody, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Montgomery High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
