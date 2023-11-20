Should you wager on Roman Josi to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

  • Josi has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and three assists.
  • Josi's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 3.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 25:22 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 27:28 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 24:29 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 28:47 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 26:34 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:10 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 27:33 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:23 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 25:45 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 26:42 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

