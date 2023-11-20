The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak are two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has totaled seven goals (0.4 per game) and put up 12 assists (0.8 per game), taking 4.2 shots per game and shooting 10.4%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 19 total points (1.2 per game).

Ryan O'Reilly's 15 points this season, including eight goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Novak has scored six goals and contributed six assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 2-1-0 this season, collecting 101 saves and permitting 10 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Cale Makar has been a major player for Colorado this season, collecting 24 points in 16 games.

Mikko Rantanen has chipped in with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists).

MacKinnon's total of 20 points is via six goals and 14 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has given up seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and racked up 62 saves.

Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3 20th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 1st 34.5 Shots 30.5 20th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 20th 19.05% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 5th 85.94% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 30th

