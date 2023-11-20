If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gautier High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Academy at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Satsuma High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20

4:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Bob Jones High School