Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Marion County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phil Campbell High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
