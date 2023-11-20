Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Macon County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notasulga High School at Montgomery Academy

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.