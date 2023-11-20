Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lauderdale County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Waterloo High School at Belgreen High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Brooks High School