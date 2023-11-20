Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moody High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20

9:00 AM CT on November 20 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 20

9:00 AM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20

10:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellwood Christian Academy at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 20

11:30 AM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20

12:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lanier High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 20

12:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Percy Julian High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at Shades Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20

3:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Irondale, AL

Irondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 20

4:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20

6:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20

7:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Fairfield, AL

Fairfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Tarrant High School