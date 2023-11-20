Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jackson County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brindlee Mountain High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gautier High School at Saraland High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Saraland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Ider High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fyffe High School at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Malone School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Malone, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Woodville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.