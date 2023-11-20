Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Jackson County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brindlee Mountain High School at Section High School

Game Time: 12:15 PM CT on November 20

12:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gautier High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Ider High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20

1:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fyffe High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 20

5:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Malone School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 20

6:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Malone, FL

Malone, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Woodville High School