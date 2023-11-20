Colbert County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Collinwood High School at Colbert Heights High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 20

5:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy at Colbert Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20

7:00 PM CT on November 20 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Brooks High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 20

7:15 PM CT on November 20 Location: Killen, AL

Killen, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert County High School at East Lawrence High School