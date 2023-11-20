Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Coffee County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kinston High School at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.