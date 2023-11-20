The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Cody Glass find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Cody Glass score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Glass stats and insights

Glass is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Glass has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 49 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

