Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Calhoun County, Alabama, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weaver High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donoho School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford High School at Fairfield High Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Fairfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene County High School at Faith Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
