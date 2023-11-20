Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Blount County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J B Pennington High School at Holly Pond High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Holly Pond, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
