Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 20
Faith Academy at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
Vestavia Hills High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 20
Spanish Fort High School at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
Williamson High School at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 20
Gulf Breeze High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 20
