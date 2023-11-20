Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Autauga County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville Christian Academy at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.