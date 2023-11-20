The Alabama State Hornets (0-5) will be looking to break a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Hornets score an average of 46.0 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than the 65.8 the Commodores allow to opponents.

The Commodores average 79.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 89.0 the Hornets allow.

This season the Commodores are shooting 41.2% from the field, 5.9% lower than the Hornets give up.

The Hornets shoot 34.4% from the field, 9.5% lower than the Commodores allow.

Alabama State Leaders

Shmya Ward: 13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG%

13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG% Cordasia Harris: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50.0 FG% Kristian Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Dakiyah Sanders: 1.6 PTS, 17.6 FG%

Alabama State Schedule