Monday's contest at Memorial Gymnasium has the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) taking on the Alabama State Hornets (0-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-57 win as our model heavily favors Vanderbilt.

The Hornets are coming off of a 69-47 loss to Samford in their most recent game on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama State vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 83, Alabama State 57

Other SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama State is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most defeats.

The Commodores have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama State Leaders

Shmya Ward: 13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG%

13.2 PTS, 47.3 FG% Cordasia Harris: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 50 FG% Kristian Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

5.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Che'Mya Carouthers: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Dakiyah Sanders: 1.6 PTS, 17.6 FG%

Alabama State Performance Insights

The Hornets are being outscored by 43 points per game, with a -215 scoring differential overall. They put up 46 points per game (352nd in college basketball), and allow 89 per contest (357th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.