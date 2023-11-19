Sunday's contest between the Florida State Seminoles (3-0) and the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0) at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 90-59 and heavily favors Florida State to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Jaguars secured a 93-57 victory over Tougaloo.

South Alabama vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

South Alabama vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 90, South Alabama 59

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 10.4 points per game last season with a -314 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball) and gave up 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

South Alabama scored fewer points in conference play (53.2 per game) than overall (55.3).

At home, the Jaguars put up 56.3 points per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (55).

At home, South Alabama allowed 60.7 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than it allowed away (71.6).

