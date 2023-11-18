The UAB Blazers (3-7) are touchdown favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-7) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Protective Stadium. The over/under is 63.5.

With 37.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks third-worst in the FBS, UAB has had to rely on their 64th-ranked offense (28.3 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Temple ranks 84th in total yards per game (363.2), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 435.1 total yards allowed per contest.

UAB vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Protective Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

UAB vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UAB -7 -115 -105 63.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

UAB Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Blazers rank -16-worst with 438.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 89th by surrendering 399.7 total yards per game over their last three games.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for the Blazers, who rank -11-worst in scoring offense (24 points per game) and -110-worst in scoring defense (39.3 points per game allowed) over their previous three games.

Looking at UAB's last three contests, it has put up 292.7 passing yards per game on offense (34th-ranked) and has given up 182 passing yards per game on defense (71st-ranked).

Over the previous three contests, the Blazers rank -4-worst in rushing offense (146 rushing yards per game) and -104-worst in rushing defense (217.7 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Blazers have one win against the spread and are 1-2 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three contests, UAB has gone over the total twice.

Week 12 AAC Betting Trends

UAB Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, UAB has posted a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

The Blazers have been favored by 7 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in six of UAB's 10 games with a set total.

UAB has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

UAB has played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blazers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 2,595 passing yards for UAB, completing 74.8% of his passes and recording 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 154 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jermaine Brown Jr., has carried the ball 120 times for 534 yards (53.4 per game) and nine touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 349 receiving yards on 35 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Isaiah Jacobs has been handed the ball 55 times this year and racked up 249 yards (24.9 per game) with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's leads his squad with 635 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has grabbed 48 passes while averaging 42.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Desmond Little leads the team with five sacks, and also has four TFL and 24 tackles.

UAB's tackle leader, Jackson Bratton, has 48 tackles, three TFL, and two sacks this year.

BJ Mayes leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 27 tackles and three passes defended.

