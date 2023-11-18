The UAB Blazers (3-7) face a fellow AAC foe when they host the Temple Owls (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks third-worst in the FBS (37.4 points allowed per game), UAB has played better offensively, ranking 64th in the FBS by putting up 28.3 points per game. Temple ranks 84th in total yards per game (363.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 435.1 total yards allowed per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAB vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UAB vs. Temple Key Statistics

UAB Temple 437.9 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.2 (89th) 419.8 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.1 (118th) 144.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.5 (123rd) 293.6 (16th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.7 (37th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (129th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (132nd)

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has 2,595 yards passing for UAB, completing 74.8% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 154 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 78 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has 534 rushing yards on 120 carries, scoring nine touchdowns. He's also added 349 yards (34.9 per game) on 35 catches with one touchdown.

Isaiah Jacobs has carried the ball 55 times for 249 yards (24.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's team-leading 635 yards as a receiver have come on 37 receptions (out of 53 targets) with five touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has caught 48 passes for 421 yards (42.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Temple Stats Leaders

E.J. Warner has racked up 2,423 yards on 58% passing while recording 19 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

Joquez Smith is his team's leading rusher with 68 carries for 311 yards, or 31.1 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Darvon Hubbard has totaled 288 yards on 66 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 22 passes for 216 yards.

Amad Anderson Jr.'s 478 receiving yards (47.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 30 catches on 52 targets with one touchdown.

David Martin-Robinson has 35 receptions (on 52 targets) for a total of 457 yards (45.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Zae Baines' 29 catches (on 61 targets) have netted him 385 yards (38.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed UAB or Temple gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.