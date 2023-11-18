Based on our computer projection model, the UAB Blazers will defeat the Temple Owls when the two teams come together at Protective Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UAB vs. Temple Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UAB (-7.5) Under (63.5) UAB 37, Temple 26

Week 12 AAC Predictions

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Blazers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

UAB has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

There have been six Blazers games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 4.1 higher than the average total in UAB games this season.

Temple Betting Info (2023)

The Owls have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Owls is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Temple has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 7.5 points or more this year (0-4).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Owls' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the Temple this season is 7.3 points lower than this game's over/under.

Blazers vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UAB 28.3 37.4 35.6 33.8 21.0 41.0 Temple 20.8 34.9 23.0 32.2 17.5 39.0

