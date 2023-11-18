The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack will hit the field against the Troy Trojans (8-2) and the 16th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Trojans are heavily favored by 15.5 points in the outing. The game has an over/under of 47.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 14th-best by allowing only 296.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 37th (427.9 yards per game). With 404.4 total yards per game on offense, Louisiana ranks 51st in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 78th, giving up 387.2 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

Troy vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -15.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

Looking to place a bet on Troy vs. Louisiana? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Troy Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Trojans rank -44-worst with 388.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. Defensively, they rank 45th by allowing 332.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

The Trojans rank 50th in scoring offense over the last three contests (34.7 points per game), but they rank 15th-best in scoring defense during that timeframe (12.3 points per game surrendered).

Despite having the 26th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (309 passing yards per game), Troy ranks -24-worst in pass defense over that time frame (224.7 passing yards ceded per game).

The Trojans have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three contests, putting up 79.7 rushing yards per game over that stretch (-109-worst). They've been better defensively, giving up 108 rushing yards per game (55th-ranked).

The Trojans have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

Troy has hit the over once in its past three games.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 15.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

Troy has hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

Troy has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).

Troy has played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 88.9% in this contest.

Bet on Troy to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,647 yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 21 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has carried the ball 211 times for a team-high 1,169 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 16 catches for 190 yards (19 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 55 times for 262 yards (26.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 695 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 534 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has racked up 34 catches for 467 yards, an average of 46.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Javon Solomon leads the team with 9.5 sacks, and also has six TFL and 30 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 51 tackles, six TFL, and one sack.

Reddy Steward leads the team with four interceptions, while also recording 28 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.