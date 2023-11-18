The Troy Trojans (8-2) host a Sun Belt battle against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy owns the 56th-ranked offense this year (29.0 points per game), and has been more effective defensively, ranking eighth-best with just 15.9 points allowed per game. Louisiana is accumulating 31.1 points per contest on offense this season (42nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28.6 points per game (93rd-ranked) on defense.

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Troy vs. Louisiana Key Statistics

Troy Louisiana 427.9 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.4 (55th) 296.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.2 (71st) 153.8 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.0 (25th) 274.1 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.4 (82nd) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (103rd) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 2,647 yards (264.7 ypg) on 192-of-313 passing with 21 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 1,169 yards on 211 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also caught 16 passes for 190 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has piled up 262 yards on 55 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber's team-high 695 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 77 targets) with four touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 534 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 467 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 34 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead Louisiana, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 492 yards (49.2 ypg) on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has run for 651 yards on 107 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Peter LeBlanc leads his team with 399 receiving yards on 26 catches with four touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard has 30 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 378 yards (37.8 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Robert Williams' 24 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 313 yards (31.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

