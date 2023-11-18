The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Thundering Herd are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Marshall matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Alabama Moneyline Marshall Moneyline BetMGM South Alabama (-10.5) 49.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel South Alabama (-10.5) 49.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Marshall Betting Trends

South Alabama has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

The Jaguars have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Marshall has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.