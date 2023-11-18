South Alabama vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) will face off against the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Thundering Herd are currently an underdog by 10.5 points. An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Alabama vs. Marshall matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
South Alabama vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Alabama Moneyline
|Marshall Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|49.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|South Alabama (-10.5)
|49.5
|-450
|+340
South Alabama vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- South Alabama has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread twice when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Marshall has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
