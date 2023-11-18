Sun Belt opponents match up when the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) and the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama sports the 43rd-ranked offense this year (423 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best with just 323.7 yards allowed per game. With 360.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Marshall ranks 87th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 74th, allowing 382 total yards per game.

South Alabama vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

South Alabama vs. Marshall Key Statistics

South Alabama Marshall 423 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.2 (92nd) 323.7 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (68th) 164.6 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 129.3 (98th) 258.4 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.9 (60th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 23 (131st) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 2,301 yards passing for South Alabama, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has 890 rushing yards on 162 carries with 15 touchdowns.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 380 yards on 76 attempts, scoring three times.

Caullin Lacy's team-leading 1,096 yards as a receiver have come on 71 receptions (out of 97 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put together a 650-yard season so far with five touchdowns, reeling in 44 passes on 69 targets.

Lincoln Sefcik has racked up 17 receptions for 165 yards, an average of 16.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,948 passing yards, or 194.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.8% of his passes and has recorded eight touchdowns with 11 interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 17.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Rasheen Ali has rushed for 932 yards on 173 carries so far this year while scoring 14 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 22 catches, totaling 164 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Ethan Payne has racked up 183 yards (on 50 attempts).

DeMarcus Harris has collected 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 362 (36.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 28 times and has one touchdown.

Caleb Coombs has racked up 287 receiving yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Darryle Simmons' 23 receptions (on 35 targets) have netted him 239 yards (23.9 ypg).

