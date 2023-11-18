Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 18, when the South Alabama Jaguars and Marshall Thundering Herd square off at 5:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Jaguars. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Alabama vs. Marshall Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (47.5) South Alabama 32, Marshall 21

Week 12 Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the spread, the Jaguars are 3-7-0 this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, South Alabama has an ATS record of 2-4.

The Jaguars have played 10 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 3.6 fewer than the average total in this season's South Alabama contests.

Marshall Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Thundering Herd.

So far this year, the Thundering Herd have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

Out of the Thundering Herd's nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

The average point total for Marshall this season is 1.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Jaguars vs. Thundering Herd 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 29.9 21.1 32.2 20.2 27.6 22 Marshall 24.4 28.9 26.6 24.4 22.2 33.4

