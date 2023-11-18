Best Bets & Odds for the South Alabama vs. Marshall Game – Saturday, November 18
Sun Belt foes will clash when the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Alabama vs. Marshall? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is South Alabama vs. Marshall?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: South Alabama 32, Marshall 21
- South Alabama has been favored on the moneyline five total times this season. They've finished 3-2 in those games.
- The Jaguars have a 3-1 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter.
- This season, Marshall has been the underdog five times and won one of those games.
- The Thundering Herd have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +310 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 80.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Marshall (+10.5)
- South Alabama has three wins in 10 games versus the spread this year.
- This season, the Jaguars have just two ATS wins in six games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Marshall is 3-6-0 this season.
Parlay your bets together on the South Alabama vs. Marshall matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (47.5)
- This season, seven of South Alabama's 10 games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.
- There have been four Marshall games that have finished with a combined score over 47.5 points this season.
- South Alabama averages 29.9 points per game against Marshall's 24.4, amounting to 6.8 points over the contest's total of 47.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
South Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|53.7
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.5
|35.4
|27.6
|ATS Record
|3-7-0
|1-4-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|2-3-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-2
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Marshall
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.1
|49
|49.1
|Implied Total AVG
|27.1
|28
|26.4
|ATS Record
|3-6-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|1-1
|0-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.