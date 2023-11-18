The UT Martin Skyhawks (8-2) visit the Samford Bulldogs (5-5) at Seibert Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

On offense, Samford ranks 38th in the FCS with 29.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 50th in points allowed (357.0 points allowed per contest). UT Martin's defense ranks 55th in the FCS with 342.0 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 12th-best by compiling 439.1 total yards per game.

We will go deep into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Samford vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Homewood, Alabama

Homewood, Alabama Venue: Seibert Stadium

Samford vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Samford UT Martin 422.1 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.1 (12th) 357.0 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.0 (60th) 129.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.8 (7th) 293.0 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.3 (53rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Samford Stats Leaders

Michael Hiers has 2,851 passing yards for Samford, completing 72.3% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

Jay Stanton has 778 rushing yards on 132 carries with 10 touchdowns.

DaMonta Witherspoon has piled up 275 yards on 71 attempts, scoring five times.

Chandler Smith's team-high 794 yards as a receiver have come on 65 catches (out of 60 targets) with four touchdowns.

Ty King has reeled in 36 passes while averaging 45.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

DJ Rias has a total of 364 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 2,043 yards on 169-of-316 passing with 24 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 350 rushing yards (35.0 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 198 times for 1,218 yards (121.8 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Narkel LeFlore has run for 376 yards across 68 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley's 645 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 50 receptions on 68 targets with four touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 32 passes and compiled 411 receiving yards (41.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts has racked up 310 reciving yards (31.0 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

