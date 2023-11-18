How to Watch the Samford vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Samford Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets averaged only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.6).
- Alabama State went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
- Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were just 4.6 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).
- When Samford put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 9-2.
Samford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Auburn-Montgomery
|W 78-51
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/11/2023
|Central Arkansas
|W 65-62
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Troy
|W 65-61
|Trojan Arena
|11/18/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
