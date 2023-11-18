The Samford Bulldogs (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (0-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Hornets averaged only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (63.3) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (67.6).
  • Alabama State went 9-3 last season when giving up fewer than 65.6 points.
  • Last year, the 65.6 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were just 4.6 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).
  • When Samford put up more than 70.2 points last season, it went 9-2.

Samford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Auburn-Montgomery W 78-51 Pete Hanna Center
11/11/2023 Central Arkansas W 65-62 Pete Hanna Center
11/14/2023 @ Troy W 65-61 Trojan Arena
11/18/2023 Alabama State - Pete Hanna Center
11/24/2023 North Texas - Reed Green Coliseum
11/25/2023 @ Southern Miss - Reed Green Coliseum

