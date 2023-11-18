Samford vs. UT Martin Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the UT Martin Skyhawks will defeat the Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, November 18 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Seibert Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Samford vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UT Martin (-13.7)
|53.6
|UT Martin 34, Samford 20
Week 12 SoCon Predictions
Samford Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have three wins in three games against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have yet to go over the total this season.
UT Martin Betting Info (2023)
- The Skyhawks' ATS record is 3-2-0 this year.
- Two of the Skyhawks' five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Bulldogs vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Samford
|29.2
|25.0
|38.6
|24.6
|19.8
|25.4
|UT Martin
|33.2
|23.7
|36.4
|12.4
|30.0
|35.0
