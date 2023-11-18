Top Player Prop Bets for Predators vs. Blackhawks on November 18, 2023
Player prop betting options for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available in the Nashville Predators-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 2:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Blackhawks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
One of Nashville's top contributing offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 19:20 per game.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 14 points (eight goals, six assists) to the team.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 14
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Bedard has scored nine goals (0.6 per game) and dished out four assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Chicago offense with 13 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 3.1 shots per game, shooting 20.5%.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Panthers
|Nov. 12
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Lightning
|Nov. 9
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
