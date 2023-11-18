How to Watch the North Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) face the North Alabama Lions (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. Southern Miss 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 64.6 points per game last year were only 0.1 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lions gave up.
- When Southern Miss gave up fewer than 66.3 points last season, it went 13-5.
- Last year, the Lions recorded 66.3 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 61.4 the Eagles gave up.
- When North Alabama scored more than 61.4 points last season, it went 13-6.
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UT Southern
|W 90-47
|Flowers Hall
|11/10/2023
|Denver
|L 67-51
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 83-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|UT Martin
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
