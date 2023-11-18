The North Alabama Lions (2-0) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-0) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 69.9 212th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 70.3 184th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 32.6 117th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.1 30th 304th 11.5 Assists 12.3 237th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

