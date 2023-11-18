Saturday's contest between the Southern Miss Eagles (2-0) and the North Alabama Lions (1-2) at Flowers Hall has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Miss securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM on November 18.

The Lions are coming off of an 83-72 loss to Missouri in their last outing on Tuesday.

North Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 71, North Alabama 66

North Alabama Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game last season, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) and allowed 64.7 per outing (190th in college basketball).

North Alabama scored 64.9 points per game last year in conference matchups, which was 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (66.3).

At home, the Lions put up 7.4 more points per game last year (70.0) than they did when playing on the road (62.6).

North Alabama gave up 60.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.4 away from home.

