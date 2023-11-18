The North Alabama Lions (2-1) battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) at 8:15 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Alabama Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM North Alabama (-2.5) 143.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Alabama (-2.5) 143.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Alabama covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

Lions games went over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

Jacksonville State won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

In Gamecocks games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

