How to Watch North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) take on the North Alabama Lions (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It tips at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.
- In games North Alabama shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.
- The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 117th.
- Last year, the Lions averaged just 3.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (70.3).
- North Alabama had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, North Alabama scored 12 more points per game (81.8) than it did in road games (69.8).
- The Lions gave up 68.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.8).
- In terms of three-point shooting, North Alabama fared better at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Blue Mountain (MS)
|W 93-60
|Flowers Hall
|11/9/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 83-67
|Flowers Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 81-54
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/22/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
