The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) take on the North Alabama Lions (2-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It tips at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 43.6% the Gamecocks allowed to opponents.

In games North Alabama shot better than 43.6% from the field, it went 14-5 overall.

The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gamecocks finished 117th.

Last year, the Lions averaged just 3.8 more points per game (74.1) than the Gamecocks allowed (70.3).

North Alabama had a 14-4 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, North Alabama scored 12 more points per game (81.8) than it did in road games (69.8).

The Lions gave up 68.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (78.8).

In terms of three-point shooting, North Alabama fared better at home last season, making 9.1 treys per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

