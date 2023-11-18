NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The NHL slate today is sure to please. The outings include the St. Louis Blues squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,MSG 2,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New York Islanders at Calgary Flames
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,MSGSN2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,BSSO,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,BSOH,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,ALT,BSSWX (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+,KCAL,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
