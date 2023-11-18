Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Madison County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilson High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central-Phenix City High School at Grissom High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at Whitesburg Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood Adventist Academy at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Inderkum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Elk Grove, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.