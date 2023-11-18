Should you wager on Juuso Parssinen to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Parssinen stats and insights

Parssinen has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have conceded 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Parssinen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:47 Home L 7-5 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:35 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:51 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:04 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:54 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 5-1 10/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:08 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.