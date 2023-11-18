Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
James Clemens High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spain Park High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver-Birmingham High School at Shades Valley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Irondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
