The North Alabama Lions (2-1) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-2) play in a game with no set line at Flowers Hall on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's games hit the over 13 out of 26 times last season.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread last season was 13-13-0.

North Alabama was more successful against the spread than Jacksonville State last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-13-0, as opposed to the 13-13-0 mark of the Gamecocks.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Alabama 74.1 144 74.3 144.6 143.9 Jacksonville State 69.9 144 70.3 144.6 137.7

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks scored just 4.4 fewer points per game last year (69.9) than the Lions gave up (74.3).

When it scored more than 74.3 points last season, Jacksonville State went 5-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Alabama 14-13-0 16-11-0 Jacksonville State 13-13-0 13-13-0

Jacksonville State vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Alabama Jacksonville State 9-4 Home Record 9-5 8-10 Away Record 3-12 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 8-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 81.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

