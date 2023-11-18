The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) host a CUSA clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Jacksonville State ranks 62nd in scoring offense (28.5 points per game) and 34th in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total yards, Louisiana Tech ranks 61st in the FBS (394.0 total yards per game) and 95th defensively (398.7 total yards allowed per game).

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Louisiana Tech 381.3 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.0 (35th) 361.5 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (122nd) 218.0 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (94th) 163.3 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.1 (40th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (123rd)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Zion Webb leads Jacksonville State with 927 yards (92.7 ypg) on 74-of-147 passing with five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 525 rushing yards on 98 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Malik Jackson has 624 rushing yards on 116 carries with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr. has hauled in 25 catches for 458 yards (45.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Quinton Lane has hauled in 22 passes while averaging 23.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Sean Brown's 16 catches are good enough for 208 yards and five touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has 1,837 passing yards, or 167.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68% of his passes and has recorded nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Tyre Shelton has run for 541 yards on 89 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has run for 282 yards across 45 carries, scoring seven touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has registered 74 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 735 (66.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 88 times and has four touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has 40 receptions (on 69 targets) for a total of 687 yards (62.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kyle Maxwell's 33 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

