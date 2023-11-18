CUSA foes will meet when the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-3) meet the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-8). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18

Jacksonville State 35, Louisiana Tech 18 Jacksonville State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gamecocks have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Louisiana Tech has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Bulldogs have entered four games this season as the underdog by +260 or more and are in those contests.

The Gamecocks have a 77.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville State (-8.5)



Jacksonville State (-8.5) Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 6-2-0 this season.

The Gamecocks have been favored by 8.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Louisiana Tech owns a record of 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in three chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (54.5)



Under (54.5) Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 54.5 points three times this season.

This season, four of Louisiana Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 54.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 54.5 is 0.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Jacksonville State (28.5 points per game) and Louisiana Tech (26.7 points per game).

Splits Tables

Jacksonville State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.1 56.3 54.0 Implied Total AVG 31.6 31.0 32.3 ATS Record 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 0-4-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.0 Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.6 33.8 ATS Record 3-7-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-2-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

