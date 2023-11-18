The Clemson Tigers (6-4) take on a fellow ACC opponent when they host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Offensively, Clemson ranks 46th in the FBS with 30.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 41st in points allowed (272.3 points allowed per contest). North Carolina's defense ranks 61st in the FBS with 25.5 points given up per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks eighth-best by posting 39.9 points per game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Clemson vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

Clemson North Carolina 408.3 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520.6 (4th) 272.3 (5th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.2 (76th) 169.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.7 (18th) 238.6 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.9 (8th) 17 (103rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (10th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (17th)

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has compiled 2,261 yards (226.1 ypg) on 224-of-354 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Phil Mafah, has carried the ball 126 times for 721 yards (72.1 per game), scoring eight times.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 123 times for 592 yards (59.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins' leads his squad with 510 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool's 37 receptions are good enough for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,145 yards on 65.8% passing while recording 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 276 yards with eight scores.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 206 times for 1,236 yards (123.6 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 24 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

British Brooks has piled up 67 carries and totaled 311 yards with two touchdowns.

Devontez Walker's 600 receiving yards (60 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 35 catches on 50 targets with six touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has racked up 536 receiving yards (53.6 yards per game) and one touchdown on 33 receptions.

Bryson Nesbit has racked up 508 reciving yards (50.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

