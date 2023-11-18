The Auburn Tigers (6-4) and the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3) meet at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Auburn ranks 51st in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and 31st in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game) this year. In terms of total offense, New Mexico State ranks 45th in the FBS (418.5 total yards per game) and 68th defensively (376.4 total yards allowed per game).

See how to watch this game on SEC Network in the article below.

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Auburn vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

Auburn New Mexico State 371.6 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.5 (17th) 347.3 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.4 (100th) 207.2 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.3 (12th) 164.4 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.2 (81st) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (15th) 17 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (119th)

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 1,432 yards (143.2 ypg) on 129-of-203 passing with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 425 rushing yards on 93 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jarquez Hunter has 745 rushing yards on 124 carries with seven touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather's team-leading 305 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 39 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jay Fair has caught 30 passes for 300 yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ja'Varrius Johnson has compiled 12 receptions for 192 yards, an average of 19.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 2,257 yards (205.2 ypg) to lead New Mexico State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 714 yards (64.9 ypg) on 126 carries with five touchdowns.

Ahmonte Watkins has run for 531 yards across 49 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Jonathan Brady leads his squad with 489 receiving yards on 29 catches with three touchdowns.

Trent Hudson has recorded 345 receiving yards (31.4 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Eli Stowers' 25 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 278 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

