Best Bets & Odds for the Auburn vs. New Mexico State Game – Saturday, November 18
The Auburn Tigers (6-4) will clash with the New Mexico State Aggies (8-3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Auburn vs. New Mexico State?
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Auburn 32, New Mexico State 16
- Auburn has not yet lost as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
- The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.
- This season, New Mexico State has been the underdog five times and won three of those games.
- The Aggies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1100.
- The Tigers have a 96.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
New Mexico State (+25.5)
- Auburn is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 25.5 points or more (in two chances).
- New Mexico State owns a record of 6-2-1 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48.5)
- Auburn and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 48.5 points five times this season.
- In the New Mexico State's 11 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 48.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 58 points per game, 9.5 points more than the total of 48.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Auburn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.8
|50.7
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|33.1
|35.6
|30.6
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|3-2-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-6-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-4
|0-2
|1-2
New Mexico State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.1
|49.5
|53.4
|Implied Total AVG
|28.4
|27.7
|28.8
|ATS Record
|6-2-1
|2-1-0
|4-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|2-1-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|2-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|0-0
|3-2
