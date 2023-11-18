The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) face an FCS opponent, the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama has the 28th-ranked offense this season (33.6 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 17th-best with only 18.1 points allowed per game. Chattanooga has dominated on both offense and defense this season, ranking 23rd-best in points per game (31.6) and 25th-best in points allowed per game (20.6).

Alabama vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Alabama vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Alabama Chattanooga 388.4 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.3 (24th) 318.2 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (56th) 162.4 (61st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.4 (69th) 226.0 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.9 (15th) 10 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,070 pass yards for Alabama, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 333 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 105 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has carried the ball 145 times for a team-high 675 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 415 yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 537 yards as a receiver have come on 26 receptions (out of 37 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put together a 444-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes on 52 targets.

Kobe Prentice has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 16 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has racked up 2,672 yards on 62.8% passing while collecting 20 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards with one score.

Gino Appleberry Jr. has run for 527 yards on 124 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Ailym Ford has compiled 485 yards on 119 carries with four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes has hauled in 924 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jayin Whatley has put together an 802-yard season so far with eight touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 41 targets.

Sam Phillips has racked up 520 reciving yards (52.0 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

