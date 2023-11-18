SWAC foes match up when the Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) and the Alabama State Hornets (6-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field.

Prairie View A&M is totaling 345.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks 74th in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers rank 95th, allowing 393.1 yards per contest. While Alabama State's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 17th-worst with 285.7 total yards per game, its defense ranks third-best with just 255.9 total yards ceded per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View, Texas Venue: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Alabama State Prairie View A&M 285.7 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.2 (71st) 255.9 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.1 (97th) 120.7 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.9 (54th) 165.0 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Alabama State Stats Leaders

Damon Stewart leads Alabama State with 1,045 yards on 83-of-134 passing with six touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Ja'Won Howell is his team's leading rusher with 85 carries for 336 yards, or 37.3 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Marcus Harris has run for 307 yards across 73 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Kisean Johnson has racked up 701 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Isaiah Scott has put up a 197-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 15 passes on 15 targets.

Tyree Saunders' seven grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (10.1 ypg).

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has recorded 1,858 yards (185.8 ypg) on 122-of-218 passing with eight touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 147 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 101 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine has racked up 480 yards on 102 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Caleb Johnson has been handed the ball 70 times this year and racked up 271 yards (27.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage's leads his squad with 399 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 18 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has put together a 376-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 22 passes on 26 targets.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has a total of 356 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws.

Rep your team with officially licensed Prairie View A&M or Alabama State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.